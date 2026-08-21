Go and his Malasakit Team distributed financial assistance, grocery packs, vitamins, water containers, shirts, pens, snacks and sports equipment to affected families.

“Mahal na mahal ko kayo dito sa Pasay. Alam ninyo, ginawa ninyo akong number one dito sa Pasay. Magtatrabaho po ako, magseserbisyo po ako sa inyo sa abot ng aking makakaya,” Go said.

He also thanked Pasay Rep. Toni Calixto, Mayor Emi Calixto-Rubiano, Vice Mayor Mark Calixto, Barangay 51 officials, social welfare personnel and volunteers who assisted the displaced residents.

Go reiterated the need for sustained investment in fire prevention and disaster response, citing Republic Act 11589, or the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act, which provides for modern firefighting equipment, additional personnel and specialized training.

He also cited RA 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates permanent evacuation centers nationwide, and Senate Bill 173, which seeks to create a Department of Disaster Resilience.

During the visit, Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports and Youth, also encouraged young Filipinos to participate in sports and other productive activities.

His remarks came amid renewed concerns over school safety following recent incidents of violence involving students, including the 18 August shooting at a school affiliated with Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

Go stressed the importance of addressing young people’s mental health and well-being but did not attribute the Zamboanga shooting to mental health, bullying or any specific cause while authorities continue their investigation.

“Ako po ang chairman ng Committee on Sports and Youth sa Senado, kaya ini-encourage ko kayong mag-basketball, volleyball,” he said.

Go also cited the National Academy of Sports in New Clark City, established under RA 11470, as an avenue for young athletes to pursue education alongside specialized sports training.

Returning to the plight of the fire victims, Go said the assistance was intended to help families meet immediate needs as they rebuild their lives.

“Ngayon, mga kababayan ko, may dala lang po akong kaunting tulong sa inyo,” he said.