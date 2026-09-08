The measure gives top priority for Tertiary Education Subsidy assistance to qualified students from Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program households. Remaining slots will be allocated based on household per capita income.

Go was among the authors and co-sponsors of Senate Bill 1894, which formed part of the strengthened law. His Senate Bill 169, which sought to expand TES coverage, was consolidated into the measure.

“As one of the authors, the core intention of this bill is very clear: to ensure that the Tertiary Education Subsidy allocation is granted to those students who are truly in need,” Go said.

RA 12325 also allows subsidy amounts to vary depending on a student’s undergraduate program and provides additional incentives for those taking priority courses considered important to national development.

It also allows certain expenses beyond tuition to be covered, including internship and Related Learning Experience fees for nursing and allied health programs.

The law further establishes a Private Education Assistance program for disadvantaged students pursuing priority programs in qualified private higher education and technical-vocational institutions.

Go said government assistance should help students remain in school until they earn a degree, diploma or technical-vocational qualification.

“Ang edukasyon ang tanging puhunan natin sa mundong ito. Kaya sisiguraduhin nating makakapagtapos ng pag-aaral ang ating mga anak upang magkaroon ng mas maginhawang kinabukasan,” he said.

He added that free tuition alone does not remove all barriers faced by poor students, who may still struggle with transportation, learning materials, food, training requirements and other daily expenses.

Go cited scholarship beneficiaries who were able to complete their studies with government assistance, saying such cases show why support should extend beyond college admission.

“Maraming estudyante ang gustong makatapos at maraming magulang ang nagsasakripisyo para mapag-aral ang kanilang mga anak,” Go said.

“Kaya kung may paraan para mabawasan natin ang kanilang pasanin at matulungan silang maabot ang pagtatapos, dapat nating gawin,” he added.

Go urged the Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, UniFAST and other agencies to ensure that the expanded benefits under RA 12325 reach qualified students quickly and transparently.

He said the strengthened free college program should ultimately be measured not only by how many students enter higher education, but by how many are able to stay in school and graduate.