The Philippine Embassy, Migrant Workers Office (MWO), and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will provide airport assistance at Muscat International Airport to facilitate their departure and ensure their safe and orderly repatriation to the Philippines.

Meanwhile, the MWO team continues coordinating with the relevant Omani authorities, the shipowner, and its local agent to facilitate the earliest possible repatriation of the remains of the Filipino seafarer who lost his life in the incident.

The MWO team, led by Labor Attache Alice Visperas, traveled to Khasab on 19 August to personally visit the Filipino seafarers, assess their condition and welfare, and listen to their concerns following the incident.

During the visit, the team held a dialogue with the seafarers and assured them of the Philippine Government’s continued assistance. Cash assistance was also provided to the 17 seafarers to address their immediate needs.

“In line with the directive of DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, MWO-Muscat continues to ensure that affected Filipino seafarers receive immediate assistance, protection, and support from the time of the incident until their safe repatriation to the Philippines,” Labatt Visperas said.

MWO-Muscat continues to work closely with the Philippine Embassy in Muscat, the concerned Omani authorities, and the shipowner and its local agent to ensure that the affected Filipino seafarers and the family of the deceased seafarer receive the necessary assistance. NEIL ALCOBER