17 surviving Filipino seafarers of MV Minoan Dignity are set to fly home to the Philippines following the recent incident involving their vessel off the coast of Khasab, Musandam, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said Friday.
The 17 crew members are scheduled to travel from Khasab to Muscat on 20 August in preparation for their Emirates Airlines flight to the Philippines on 21 August. They are expected to arrive at NAIA Terminal 3 in Pasay City at 10:10 p.m. on 21 August.
The Philippine Embassy, Migrant Workers Office (MWO), and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) will provide airport assistance at Muscat International Airport to facilitate their departure and ensure their safe and orderly repatriation to the Philippines.
Meanwhile, the MWO team continues coordinating with the relevant Omani authorities, the shipowner, and its local agent to facilitate the earliest possible repatriation of the remains of the Filipino seafarer who lost his life in the incident.
The MWO team, led by Labor Attache Alice Visperas, traveled to Khasab on 19 August to personally visit the Filipino seafarers, assess their condition and welfare, and listen to their concerns following the incident.
During the visit, the team held a dialogue with the seafarers and assured them of the Philippine Government’s continued assistance. Cash assistance was also provided to the 17 seafarers to address their immediate needs.
“In line with the directive of DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac, MWO-Muscat continues to ensure that affected Filipino seafarers receive immediate assistance, protection, and support from the time of the incident until their safe repatriation to the Philippines,” Labatt Visperas said.
MWO-Muscat continues to work closely with the Philippine Embassy in Muscat, the concerned Omani authorities, and the shipowner and its local agent to ensure that the affected Filipino seafarers and the family of the deceased seafarer receive the necessary assistance. NEIL ALCOBER