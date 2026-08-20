At that projected monthly run rate, the stations would translate to approximately 7.2 million liters in fuel sales volume over a 12-month period.

The Negros Oriental sites are the first branded Light Fuels service stations outside Top Line’s home base of Cebu.

“Bringing our first Light Fuels cluster outside Cebu to Negros Oriental is an important step in our expansion strategy.

With the Negros Island Region posting the third-fastest economic growth in the Philippines at 5.7 percent in 2025, we see continued potential for Light Fuels to grow its presence in the region,” Brigitte Carmel Lapasaran Lim, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said on Thursday.

The five stations are located in Dumaguete City’s Lower Camanjac area, Sibulan, Dauin, Valencia, and San Jose, positioning Light Fuels to capture fuel demand across several key areas in Negros Oriental.

Aside from fuel sales, select stations offer commercial spaces for lease, providing Top Line with an additional source of recurring revenue from the expanded network.

The company is also installing Fully Automated Motor Wash systems at all five stations. The systems are capable of completing motorcycle cleaning in approximately three minutes, broadening the services available at the sites.

Top Line is set to further widen its retail footprint as renovations of Clusters 3 and 4 in Cebu, Leyte and Siquijor are expected to be completed by the end of the year.