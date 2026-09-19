Casino Plus processed more than P1 billion in validated jackpot payouts in the second quarter of the year amid the growing scale of the government-regulated digital gaming business.

The platform’s latest payout was a P122.4-million jackpot, which Casino Plus said was the biggest slot machine jackpot recorded in the Philippines.

Casino Plus said Saturday it formally awarded P122,409,603 to a player publicly identified as “Dragon King,” who requested complete identity protection.