Casino Plus processed more than P1 billion in validated jackpot payouts in the second quarter of the year amid the growing scale of the government-regulated digital gaming business.
The platform’s latest payout was a P122.4-million jackpot, which Casino Plus said was the biggest slot machine jackpot recorded in the Philippines.
Casino Plus said Saturday it formally awarded P122,409,603 to a player publicly identified as “Dragon King,” who requested complete identity protection.
The payout followed other large jackpots handled by the platform, including a P303.5-million Color Game jackpot in August 2024 and a P271.4-million payout in April.
Casino Plus said its payout system is supported by surety mechanisms and reserve backing under PAGCOR regulatory guidelines.
“The P122.4 million payout is not an isolated event; it represents our commitment to providing a world-class platform where players experience legitimate, life-changing moments under full PAGCOR oversight,” Casino Plus Chief Executive Officer Evan Spytma said.
The winner also urged players to set limits and gamble responsibly.
“Don’t be greedy! If you’ve already won, know when to stop. You don’t win all the time. You also need the right timing,” he said.
“If they want to play, they just need to be responsible. They should allot only a certain amount and stick to that limit,” he added.