Sophia Laforteza on recent rallies: 'I stand with you'

Katseye leader Sophia Laforteza is calling for justice and fairness amid the twin rallies held yesterday at Luneta and People Power Monument in EDSA.

"My heart is with my people. We all deserve a future built on truth, integrity, and hope," Sophia wrote on Instagram.

"For our country and for the people, we must always strive for what is just and fair," she added.

The pop idol said, just like other Filipinos, she dreams of a Philippines that is free from corruption, where accountability and compassion guides its people forward.

The voice of the Filipino people is powerful and unshakable, Sophia reiterated. "Even if I cannot be present in today's rallies, I am listening, I am aware, and I stand with you."