The Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Textile Research Institute (DOST-PTRI) launched the 2026 Philippine Textile Congress on Monday to converge and integrate national textile research, development, and innovation for the textile and allied industries.

DAILY TRIBUNE asked DOST-PTRI Director Julius Leano Jr. in an interview about the future of the Philippine textile industry amid recent climate-related events, including floods in Luzon and a dry spell in Mindanao that has affected agricultural areas.

The concern was also raised over whether climate change could affect crops such as bananas and pineapples, which are among the sources of natural fibers used in textile production.

“Well, it is a convoluted story of climate change. The reason why we are also experiencing this one is because of the huge impact of the textile industry, not just from the Philippines but globally,” the PTRI director said.

“That has also led to this aberration of the climate,” he added.

Leano stressed that the Philippines, as an operational and strategic nation, can begin planning production cycles to maximize the country's available resources for textile production before agricultural byproducts deteriorate.

“Because remember, the bananas and pineapples are still being cultivated for their food,” he said, noting that other parts of these crops can be utilized for their fibers.

According to Leano, fibers can last for more than three to five years when properly trimmed and stored.

He said the country needs to intensify the extraction of natural fibers, with support from the Department of Agriculture (DA), with which PTRI is working closely to gather fibers before they rot and process them immediately to extend their lifespan and shelf life.

Leano also said the supply of natural fibers from Mindanao has not yet been significantly affected despite reports of a dry spell lasting nearly a month since August.

“Our Bicol, including Eastern Visayas, is still continuously producing all of these materials, abaca and pineapples,” the PTRI director told DAILY TRIBUNE.

The head of the textile research institute noted that pineapples, one of the primary sources of natural fibers, are gathered annually in April and May, while bananas are harvested year-round.

Leano said the bottom line is that the government must make a concerted effort—not only through PTRI but also with other government agencies—to maximize available resources and process agricultural fibers before they deteriorate.

“Because if it is already rotten, especially when drought comes in, when floods come in, it is almost useless. Otherwise, if you still can get something from that, maybe not for textile but maybe from other uses [like for] pulp and paper,” the PTRI chief said.

The national supply of textile fibers was also reportedly gathered and stored by the government in March and April to help ensure availability for the industry.