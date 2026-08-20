The Coast Guard located the motorbanca and safely towed it to the Coast Guard Sub-Station Jose Abad Santos for further assessment.

All six passengers were reported to be in good condition, with no injuries sustained during the incident.

The PCG said the operation was part of its commitment to maritime safety and its Intensified Community Assistance, Awareness, Response and Enforcement program, or iCARE, which involves the timely deployment of personnel and assets to assist people in distress at sea.