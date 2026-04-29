Hiraya delivers strongest work at International Dance Day Festival Contemporary Gala

Hiraya: the standout

However, the evening belonged to Hiraya Contemporary Dance Company with their "Animal: Anihan ng Malay Act II."

Directed by Richard Galang, the piece was a masterclass in high-concept storytelling that remained startlingly accessible. Framing corruption through the metaphor of a harvest cycle, the work is tense and cinematic, and sustains a dramatic atmosphere that gripped the room from the first note.

What makes Hiraya so consistently exciting—having first discovered them in last year’s IDDF—is their ability to function as a single entity.

In "Animal," their faces are obscured under straw hats, stripping away individual ego to reveal a thrillingly precise uniformity. Their unison is flawless, with a rigorously unified energy that turned the ensemble into one moving organism. Also, by rendering themselves faceless, the dancers force the audience to focus on the collective soul of the group.

It was a haunting, social commentary on power and systems, executed with such clean, synchronized power. Their use of weight and floor work was controlled, showing a level of athletic precision that felt both poetic and urgent. They also integrate hay into the choreography, turning it into a striking visual element. They toss it, move with it, grieve through it, and at times, seem consumed by it.

This kind of work reflects the festival’s direction in Makati. Ayala transforms corporate spaces into arenas for high-caliber international festivals like IDDF, shifts the landscape from mere commercial convenience to critical infrastructure for the performing arts, and ensures that dance remains a visible, integral part of the city’s urban identity.