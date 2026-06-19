Comelec orders BARMM bets to register official online campaign platforms

Under the poll body's guidelines, official social media accounts and pages, websites, podcasts, blogs, vlogs, and other internet-based campaign platforms must be registered from 22 June at 8:00 a.m. until 24 July at 11:59 p.m. Registration will be conducted online through Microsoft Forms, with a separate infographic detailing the process to be released later.

The requirement is anchored on Comelec Resolution No. 1064 and constitutional provisions empowering the commission to regulate media and information platforms during the election period to ensure equal opportunity, time, space, and the right to reply among candidates while promoting free, orderly, honest, peaceful, and credible elections.

Comelec cited Article IX-C, Section 2(1) and Article IX-C, Section 4 of the Constitution, which authorize the commission to enforce election laws and supervise the use of communication media and government-granted franchises during elections.

The poll body also emphasized that the regulation is consistent with Article III, Section 4 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and of the press, and with Republic Act No. 9006 or the Fair Elections Act, which allows election propaganda across television, radio, newspapers, and other media, subject to spending limits, truth in advertising, and Comelec supervision.