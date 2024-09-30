Belmont Hotel Manila’s fourth ‘Hiraya’ exhibit features Sagay artist

The exhibit, Hiraya: Ang Hugis ng Imahinasyon ni Marlon Luceñara, is currently ongoing until 20 November, featuring artist Marlon Luceñara from Sagay City, Negros Occidental.

Luceñara reflects on his artistic journey, marked by initial financial struggles. Starting with just P200, he transformed scrap materials from a junk shop into art, illustrating the value of imagination.

He emphasized the importance of dreams and determination, stating, “Nothing is impossible with the Lord, supported by prayer, hard work, and perseverance.”

He recounted how, through his dedication to creating sculptures and experimenting with painting, he was able to achieve his dreams and provide a better life for his family.

Today, Lucenara enjoys recognition in the art community, having received several awards.

The opening day of the exhibit was a celebration attended by friends from the media and loyal clients. The Belmont Hotel Manila’s director of Operations, Mayann Malapote, and cluster general manager, Socrates Alvaro welcomed the guests. The event also served delightful Filipino dishes with a twist prepared by the culinary team.