The joint anti-illegal mining checkpoint operation by the 1002nd Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion 10, and other PNP operating and intelligence units in Misamis Occidental led to the interception of a green FUSO winged van at the Regional Border Control Point in Barangay Lilo-an, Bonifacio.

The driver failed to present documents covering the cargo, prompting an inspection that resulted in the seizure of 530 sacks of alleged unprocessed mineral ores valued at P2,650,000.00, along with the truck used to transport them.

The 46-year-old Filipino male driver later admitted that he was transporting the alleged mineral ores and voluntarily opened the vehicle’s cargo compartment. He was brought to the Bonifacio Municipal Police Station for proper documentation, while charges for violation of Section 53 of Republic Act No. 7942, otherwise known as the Philippine Mining Act of 1995, are being prepared.

The confiscated mineral ores remain under the temporary custody of the 1002nd Maneuver Company pending megascopic analysis and examination by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau Region 10.

"Protecting our natural resources requires decisive law enforcement and unwavering vigilance. We will sustain our operations against those who exploit the country’s mineral wealth outside the bounds of the law," Nartatez said.