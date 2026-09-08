The DJ booth will feature performances from various DJs across the two-day event. Toyota will also deploy a Tamaraw Food Truck in support of Waves For Water, demonstrating another possible use for the vehicle as a mobile business space.

The Tamaraw will also be displayed at the Asia Food Expo (AFEX) at the World Trade Center from 9 to 12 September, where Toyota will showcase four configurations: the Utility Van, GL Dropside, Wing Van and Refrigerator Van.

In Cebu, a GL Dropside will be featured at PHILBEX Cebu from 10 to 13 September at the IEC Convention Center, with test drives available for visitors.

Meanwhile, the Diecast Car Collectors of the Philippines Grandparents Day Pit Stop at Cash & Carry Makati on 12 to 13 September will also feature a Tamaraw GL Dropside.

Toyota introduced the Next-Generation Tamaraw in 2024 and said its configurable platform can be customized for various operational needs, from cargo and passenger transport to refrigerated logistics and purpose-built mobile businesses.