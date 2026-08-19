One netizen questioned the timing of the posts, pointing to the flooding in Manila and suggesting that someone with Pia’s influence and platform should be more sensitive to what Filipinos were experiencing.

“Manila is literally flooding right now. Konting pakiramdam naman. Your vacation dump can wait a day,” the netizen wrote, while also questioning whether Pia’s advocacy was merely “a performance.”

The criticism eventually caught the attention of Miss Everything, who defended Pia while redirecting the conversation toward government officials and the country’s continuing flood-control problems.

In her trademark humorous style, Miss Everything argued that greater scrutiny should be directed at lawmakers and the handling of flood-control concerns rather than at Pia for sharing moments from her vacation.

“I understand that my twin Pia should be understandability of the super flood 3rd week anniversary, but it is the CONGRESSMEN FLOOD CONTROL FESTIVAL we MUST CALL OUT more!!!” she wrote.

She followed it with another pointed remark: “Hello, congressmen? Can you suitcase the flood?”

Miss Everything’s post shifted the discussion from the celebrity vacation photos to the broader question of accountability whenever communities are repeatedly affected by severe flooding.

Pia, who has long used her public platform for various causes, was vacationing with Jauncey when the criticism surfaced.

While social media users may differ on whether public personalities should adjust their posts during times of calamity, Miss Everything made her position clear: for her, the bigger conversation should be about those responsible for addressing the country’s persistent flooding problem.