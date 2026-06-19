Pia Wurtzbach shines at exclusive Bvlgari showcase in Singapore

Fashion icon and Miss Universe 2015 titleholder Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey once again showcased her international star power as she headlined an exclusive luxury event in Singapore hosted by renowned Italian jewelry house Bvlgari.
Held at the elegant The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, the invitation-only gathering brought together prominent personalities, tastemakers, and industry leaders from across Southeast Asia for an evening celebrating exceptional craftsmanship and high jewelry artistry.
Wurtzbach was given the prestigious honor of closing the presentation, making a striking appearance in an off-shoulder gown adorned with subtle ombré hues. Completing the sophisticated ensemble was a dazzling emerald necklace, one of the standout high jewelry creations unveiled during the event.
Her appearance served as the highlight of a night dedicated to luxury, elegance, and timeless design, further reinforcing her status as one of the region's most influential and recognizable figures on the global fashion stage.