Pia Wurtzbach shines at exclusive Bvlgari showcase in Singapore

Fashion icon and Miss Universe 2015 titleholder Pia Wurtzbach-Jauncey once again showcased her international star power as she headlined an exclusive luxury event in Singapore hosted by renowned Italian jewelry house Bvlgari.

Held at the elegant The Fullerton Bay Hotel Singapore, the invitation-only gathering brought together prominent personalities, tastemakers, and industry leaders from across Southeast Asia for an evening celebrating exceptional craftsmanship and high jewelry artistry.