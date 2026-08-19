The increase was partly supported by higher Philippine purchases of refined petroleum products. Imports from Malaysia reached about $703 million from January to August, including $80 million in crisis-related purchases made between March and June.

Emergency buying was particularly evident in April, when Philippine diesel imports from Malaysia increased by about 329,000 barrels, worth $116.8 million. The purchases were around $35 million above normal levels.

The development highlights Malaysia’s growing role in helping the Philippines secure fuel supplies as disruptions in the Middle East expose the country’s vulnerability to external energy shocks.

The two countries are also looking to expand economic ties beyond traditional trade. Hasan cited opportunities in digital connectivity and artificial intelligence, while Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro emphasized stronger regional trade and resilience.

The meeting also covered agriculture, food security, labor migration and defense cooperation.

Malaysia likewise reaffirmed its role in the Mindanao peace process and pledged support for the Philippines’ 2026 ASEAN chairship. Kuala Lumpur will host the next joint commission meeting in 2027.