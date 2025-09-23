Balanga police net gun-law violator, seize illegal firearms in Tenejero raid

A Balanga City resident is in police custody after authorities seized an unlicensed .38 caliber revolver and an improvised shotgun during a search-warrant operation in Barangay Tenejero early Tuesday morning (23 September), according to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3).

Police Col. Marites A. Salvadora, Bataan provincial director, said the raid on Batungbakal Street was conducted at approximately 7:40 AM by operatives from the Balanga City Police Station. The operation resulted in the arrest of the suspect—whose name is being withheld pending arraignment—and the confiscation of:

One (1) .38 caliber revolver loaded with four (4) live rounds

One (1) improvised shotgun (“sumpak”)

One (1) live shotgun shell

A pouch containing three (3) additional live shotgun shells

The suspect is facing charges for violating Republic Act 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. The confiscated firearms and ammunition are undergoing proper documentation and will be used as evidence in the case.

PCol. Salvadora emphasized the BPPO’s commitment to upholding firearm regulations and urged gun owners to ensure their licenses are current and to surrender any undocumented firearms. “We remind all gun owners to be responsible in the possession and use of firearms,” PCol. Salvadora said.

The Balanga City Police Station is handling the ongoing investigation.