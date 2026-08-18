Further, Marcos also ordered Estrella to finish all remaining debt condonations this year.

"Maraming salamat sa Pangulo for his continued trust and for the clear mandate na ibinigay niya sa amin. Hindi tayo titigil hangga't hindi nakakakuha ng titulo ang bawat qualified agrarian reform beneficiary at hangga't hindi sila fully na-free from the burden of debt. Ito ang aming seryosong commitment," according to Estrella.

The DAR chief also stressed that a title alone is not enough.

"Kailangan din ng ating mga magsasaka ang irrigation, farm machinery, farm-to-market roads, at access to credit para maging talagang productive ang lupa. Ito ang complete package of agrarian reform na iniatas sa atin ng Pangulo," he said.

The Secretary assured the public that DAR is intensifying field operations and inter-agency coordination to meet the 2027 target.

"Binigyan tayo ng malinaw na deadline ng Pangulo. We will meet it. Matagal nang naghintay ang ating mga magsasaka," Estrella added.

Earlier, the National Irrigation Administration said it is currently working on a P7.1-billion project to address limited and unreliable irrigation systems in Nueva Ecija, part of the country’s rice granary region.

The administration said it plans to develop the Lower Cabu Irrigation Project in Palayan City to create a sustainable irrigation system “aimed at boosting agricultural output and reducing dependence on rainfall.”

On the other hand, the Department of Agriculture reported that through the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization, it already distributed a total of 34,721 production and postharvest machines to farmers' cooperatives, associations, and local government units from 2019 through the first half of 2026.