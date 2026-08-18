Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong and CDRRMO Chief Charles Carame led said clearing operations. The cleaning at the site was aimed to clear debris, eliminate remaining environmental hazards, and restore road accessibility to the affected community.

Multiple local agencies participated in the response including officials from Barangay Guisad Surong, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), Baguio City Police Office (BCPO), and Philippine Army Reservists. Personnel from the City Engineering Office (CEO), City Buildings and Architecture Office (CBAO), City Environment and Parks Management Office (CEPMO), and the Public Order and Safety Division (POSD)also worked alongside community volunteers to clear soil and debris from the slope.

The landslide occurred after intense monsoonal rains exacerbated by Typhoons Luis and Maymay saturated the soil along the hillsides of Baguio City. The heavy downpour triggered soil erosion and rock slides across several slope-prone areas in the city, with Guisad Surong suffering significant casualties and property damage as mud and debris buried structures at the base of the hill.

After the initial emergency response and search efforts, the city government shifted focus toward rehabilitation and risk mitigation. Local authorities continue to evaluate the stability of nearby slopes to prevent further incidents as seasonal rains persist.