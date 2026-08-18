He also praised the partnership between the PCG and Japan Coast Guard, as well as the leadership of PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan.

During the ceremony, Gavan presented Endo with the PCG Outstanding Achievement Medal and Ribbon in recognition of his contributions.

Gavan thanked Japan for its support to the PCG, including the provision of patrol vessels, describing the country’s contributions as “immeasurable.”

He said cooperation between the two coast guard agencies reflects the broader and enduring partnership between the Philippines and Japan.