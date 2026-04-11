Manila Doctors Hospital retains DOT accreditation for medical tourism

Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) has maintained its accreditation from the Department of Tourism (DOT), reinforcing its role in supporting international patient services and medical tourism in the country.
The DOT accreditation certifies that MDH meets government standards for institutions catering to medical tourists, ensuring the delivery of safe, quality, and patient-centered healthcare services.
The recognition, also referred to as a tourism certificate, is granted to establishments—including hospitals—that comply with DOT requirements for service quality and operational standards.
MDH said the accreditation strengthens its position among private hospitals providing care to both local and international patients, while supporting the Philippines’ push to become a competitive destination for medical tourism.
To enhance services for foreign patients, the hospital has established an International Hub, a dedicated concierge facility designed to provide end-to-end assistance for international referrals, including those from partner organizations, international health maintenance organizations, and insurance providers.
The hospital also holds ISO certification and a Diamond-level accreditation from Accreditation Canada International, reflecting its compliance with global healthcare standards.
MDH said these recognitions form part of its ongoing efforts to improve patient care and expand services for both domestic and international clients.