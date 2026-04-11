Manila Doctors Hospital retains DOT accreditation for medical tourism

Manila Doctors Hospital (MDH) has maintained its accreditation from the Department of Tourism (DOT), reinforcing its role in supporting international patient services and medical tourism in the country.

The DOT accreditation certifies that MDH meets government standards for institutions catering to medical tourists, ensuring the delivery of safe, quality, and patient-centered healthcare services.

The recognition, also referred to as a tourism certificate, is granted to establishments—including hospitals—that comply with DOT requirements for service quality and operational standards.