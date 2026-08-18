“DepEd stands with the Ateneo de Zamboanga community during this difficult time and is ready to extend whatever support and assistance we can to the affected learners, families, school personnel, and concerned authorities,” the department said.

The agency also urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information and sharing sensitive photos, videos or other details about the incident, particularly because minors were involved.

The Ateneo de Zamboanga University, in a statement, said it was coordinating with authorities and would release more information through its official communication channels once verified.

The university confirmed two fatalities and said it had coordinated with parents and guardians to pick up their children. It also said it had ensured the safety of those who remained on campus.

“We urge the public to refrain from sharing unverified info, photos, and videos as these will only bring further harm to those involved and may hinder the ongoing investigation of the incident,” the school said.

The Zamboanga shooting comes less than two months after a deadly attack at a public school in Tacloban City that killed three students and injured about 20 others.