Gadon led the commissioning of the solar power system on Monday with Cavite State University President Maria Agnes Nuestro.

He said the system is expected to generate millions of pesos in savings that may be redirected to other education-related needs.

Gadon added that the university may also earn from excess electricity fed into the power grid, helping support supply for households and industries.

“The university will also earn from the monetized carbon credits,” he said.

Gadon said the project also supports the country’s renewable energy goals under the Paris Agreement and efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

He said the share of alternative energy in the country’s power mix was at 6 percent when the Marcos administration took office in 2022.

According to Gadon, the share has since increased to 22 percent and continues to rise as the government expands its alternative energy programs.