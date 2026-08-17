Taiwan Day 2026 lands in Manila
The Philippines remains Taiwan’s largest source market in Southeast Asia, with 400,827 Filipino visitors recorded in the first half of 2026, up 28% from 312,821 during the same period last year, according to TTA data.
The Philippines remains Taiwan’s largest source market in Southeast Asia, with 400,827 Filipino visitors recorded in the first half of 2026, up 28% from 312,821 during the same period last year, according to TTA data.
Filipinos can explore Taiwan’s food, culture, outdoor destinations and stopover attractions as the Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) holds “Taiwan Day 2026” on 22 to 23 August.
The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Level 2, Concourse of One Ayala in Makati City. Admission is free.
The Philippines remains Taiwan’s largest source market in Southeast Asia, with 400,827 Filipino visitors recorded in the first half of 2026, up 28 percent from 312,821 during the same period last year, according to TTA data.
The TTA’s 2026 Philippine campaign, “Taiwan 100 Ways,” features four travel themes: “Waves of Flavor,” “Waves of Culture,” “Waves of Vitality” and “Waves of Stopover.”
“Waves of Flavor” highlights Taiwan’s food scene, including Michelin Guide restaurants in Taipei, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung.
“Waves of Culture” focuses on old streets, hot springs and festivals, while “Waves of Vitality” features outdoor destinations such as Sun Moon Lake, the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village and Guguan Hot Springs.
“Waves of Stopover” showcases destinations accessible to travelers during long layovers, including Danjiang Bridge, Tamsui Old Street, Dihua Street, the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Ximending and Taipei 101.
The event will also launch the “Taiwan 100 Ways — Film Your Way” short-video contest, inviting Filipinos to share their own perspectives on traveling in Taiwan.
Visitors can explore four themed stations and collect stamps through a digital card. Three stamps qualify for a raffle for an EVA Air round-trip economy-class ticket to Taipei from Manila, Clark or Cebu, while four stamps give visitors a chance to play the Human Claw Machine for Taiwanese prizes.
A “Taiwan Connection Station” will also feature a retro-style phone booth where visitors can connect with family and friends in Taiwan.