The Philippines remains Taiwan’s largest source market in Southeast Asia, with 400,827 Filipino visitors recorded in the first half of 2026, up 28 percent from 312,821 during the same period last year, according to TTA data.

Four ways to experience Taiwan

The TTA’s 2026 Philippine campaign, “Taiwan 100 Ways,” features four travel themes: “Waves of Flavor,” “Waves of Culture,” “Waves of Vitality” and “Waves of Stopover.”

“Waves of Flavor” highlights Taiwan’s food scene, including Michelin Guide restaurants in Taipei, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

“Waves of Culture” focuses on old streets, hot springs and festivals, while “Waves of Vitality” features outdoor destinations such as Sun Moon Lake, the Formosan Aboriginal Culture Village and Guguan Hot Springs.

“Waves of Stopover” showcases destinations accessible to travelers during long layovers, including Danjiang Bridge, Tamsui Old Street, Dihua Street, the National Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Ximending and Taipei 101.