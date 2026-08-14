TAIPEI, Taiwan — For first-time Filipino travelers, choosing where to go can be tricky. You want somewhere easy to navigate and easy enough on the pocket, but at the same time, you don't want to feel like you're getting less out of the experience.

Taiwan may just be that place.

Just a little more than two hours by flight from Manila, the island offers a convenient mix of history, culture, food, nature and everyday experiences — all within relatively easy reach.

Just above Luzon sits Taiwan, a small island by land area, covering about 36,193 square kilometers.

Despite its size, Taiwan packs plenty into that space. It has historic streets and temples, modern museums and creative districts, mountains and coastlines, bustling markets and quiet tea-growing communities.

Taiwan has long been a favorite among Filipino travelers, and two things make it particularly appealing: affordability and efficiency.

Aside from being relatively budget-friendly, Taiwan is easy to explore because of its efficient transportation system. You can take the MRT, hop on a bus or simply walk.

Actually, a lot of the fun comes from walking.

You don't always need an expensive tour or a tightly packed itinerary to experience Taiwan. Sometimes, all you need is a comfortable pair of shoes, a little curiosity and enough time to wander.

Here are some places worth seeing on your next trip:

Danjiang Bridge