“Our people deserve the skills that allow them to find meaningful work, build careers, and contribute to the growth of our economy and our country. At the same time, education should also address the needs of our industries and the demands of our society,” Marcos said.

He said the approach is consistent with the administration’s push to align education and training systems with competencies required by priority sectors.

“The challenge before us is clear: As our industries evolve, we must ensure that our people are equipped to grow with them,” he said.

Marcos cited a 2021 Asian Development Bank study showing that around a third of college graduates were employed in jobs designed for workers without college education.

The study also found that about two-thirds of technical-vocational education and training graduates were employed in occupations unrelated to their training.

“At the same time, labor force surveys show the prevalence of hard-to-fill occupations, which signals a skills shortage,” Marcos said.

“These figures call on us to bring education and training closer to the needs of our industries, and to better prepare our people for the opportunities that lie ahead,” he added.

Marcos said Batangas State University plays a crucial role in closing the gap between education and employment.

Long-term investments

Aboitiz Equity Ventures, meanwhile, said it is advancing long-term investments in industrial infrastructure, energy and talent development to help position the Philippines for sustainable growth.

Through Aboitiz Economic Estates and AboitizPower, together with strategic partner JERA, the group is integrating industrial infrastructure, reliable energy, workforce development and international partnerships.

AEV said LIMA Estate has grown from about 384 hectares when fully acquired by Aboitiz in 2014 to around 1,100 hectares, with a long-term expansion target of 1,600 hectares.

The estate is home to more than 200 companies, supports about 75,000 jobs and has attracted more than P128.9 billion in cumulative investment.

Its industrial base includes electronics, automotive components, precision manufacturing and consumer products, with companies from Japan, the United States, Taiwan and other major economies.

“LIMA Estate shows what becomes possible when we bring the whole ecosystem together — industry, infrastructure, reliable power, connectivity, education, and thriving communities,” Aboitiz Group President and CEO Sabin Aboitiz said.

He added that the integrated approach can help attract more investments, create jobs and prepare the country for future industries.

During his visit, Marcos also toured the Global Technical Center of Excellence, jointly developed by JERA and AboitizPower.

Established in September 2025, the center has provided training and capability development opportunities to around 2,000 participants from AboitizPower and JERA.

Its Basic Operations and Maintenance Program has produced 79 graduates, while its training programs have also reached operating power facilities in Bataan and Quezon.

“At the end of the day, GTCOE is about elevating Filipino skills and giving our people the capabilities to compete anywhere in the world,” Aboitiz said.