She later took on the role of country singer Juliette Barnes in Nashville, a performance that also allowed her to showcase her singing abilities. Her film credits included the Scream franchise, further establishing her as a familiar face across television and film.

Beyond her work onscreen, Panettiere had increasingly spoken about the more difficult chapters of her life. Her recently released memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, offered a candid look at her experiences in the spotlight, personal struggles and the loss of her younger brother, Jansen.

Her death closes a career that began in childhood but continued to evolve well into adulthood. For audiences who watched her grow through different roles, Panettiere leaves behind a body of work that remains closely tied to some of the defining television and film moments of her generation.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain undisclosed.