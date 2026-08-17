Hayden Panettiere, the actress whose career moved from child stardom to some of television’s most recognizable roles, has died at 36. Her representative confirmed her death on Sunday, 16 August, with no cause of death publicly disclosed as of press time.
Panettiere first captured audiences as a child performer before becoming widely known as Claire Bennet in the hit series Heroes.
She later took on the role of country singer Juliette Barnes in Nashville, a performance that also allowed her to showcase her singing abilities. Her film credits included the Scream franchise, further establishing her as a familiar face across television and film.
Beyond her work onscreen, Panettiere had increasingly spoken about the more difficult chapters of her life. Her recently released memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, offered a candid look at her experiences in the spotlight, personal struggles and the loss of her younger brother, Jansen.
Her death closes a career that began in childhood but continued to evolve well into adulthood. For audiences who watched her grow through different roles, Panettiere leaves behind a body of work that remains closely tied to some of the defining television and film moments of her generation.
The circumstances surrounding her death remain undisclosed.