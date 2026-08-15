Man was arrested for alleged illegal possession of a firearm during the implementation of a search warrant in Las Piñas City on 14 August.

Arrested was alias Toto, of legal age, for violation of Section 28(a) of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

At about 8:45 a.m., personnel of the Pamplona Sub-Station, Station Intelligence and Detective Management Section, intelligence operatives, Tactical Motorcycle Reaction Unit, and Special Weapons and Tactics implemented a search warrant issued by Judge Pia Cristina Bersamin-Embuscado at the suspect’s residence in Villa Monique Homes, Barangay Pamplona Tres.

During the search, police personnel who acted as the searcher, recovered one caliber .38 revolver loaded with four live rounds of ammunition and one handkerchief.

Following the operation, the arrested suspect and the recovered evidence were brought to the SIDMS for investigation and proper disposition.

The recovered firearm will be turned over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit Crime Laboratory for laboratory examination.