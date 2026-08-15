Nine Filipino seafarers from the MV Rostrum Optima have safely returned to the Philippines following an incident involving their vessel while sailing near the Port of Taman in Russia.

On 18 July 2026, the MV Rostrum Optima was hit by four consecutive drone strikes, which caused fires in several parts of the ship, including the bridge, portside A-Deck, main deck, and aft station.

On Friday, 14 August, nine seafarers arrived back in the country at Ninoy Aquino International Aitport (NAIA) Terminal 3 aboard Turkish Airlines flight TK084.