Nine Filipino seafarers from the MV Rostrum Optima have safely returned to the Philippines following an incident involving their vessel while sailing near the Port of Taman in Russia.
On 18 July 2026, the MV Rostrum Optima was hit by four consecutive drone strikes, which caused fires in several parts of the ship, including the bridge, portside A-Deck, main deck, and aft station.
On Friday, 14 August, nine seafarers arrived back in the country at Ninoy Aquino International Aitport (NAIA) Terminal 3 aboard Turkish Airlines flight TK084.
Upon their arrival, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), in cooperation with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), welcomed and assisted the seafarers to ensure a smooth reception and immediate airport assistance.
The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) medical team also assisted upon their arrival to ensure their condition.
After the airport processing, they were met by the local manning agency and temporarily brought to their accommodation while waiting for their medical check-up and next flight to their respective destinations.
OWWA continues to coordinate with the concerned agencies to ensure the welfare of Filipino seafarers and to provide the necessary support for their return to the country.