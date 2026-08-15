Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) Chairperson Jerome Adonis, together with Kilusan ng Manggagawang Kababaihan (KMK) Spokesperson Jacq Ruiz, face alleged charges of violating Article 153 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes tumults and other disturbances of public order. The case is in connection with the Labor Day protest on 1 May.

The order was signed by Judge Bernadette Eugenio-Tumacder on 10 August.

KMU strongly condemned the issuance of a warrant of arrest against its chairperson in an Instagram post.