Kilusang Mayo Uno (KMU) Chairperson Jerome Adonis, together with Kilusan ng Manggagawang Kababaihan (KMK) Spokesperson Jacq Ruiz, face alleged charges of violating Article 153 of the Revised Penal Code, which penalizes tumults and other disturbances of public order. The case is in connection with the Labor Day protest on 1 May.
The order was signed by Judge Bernadette Eugenio-Tumacder on 10 August.
KMU strongly condemned the issuance of a warrant of arrest against its chairperson in an Instagram post.
“Ang atake kay Jerome Adonis ay atake laban sa buong kilusang manggagawa. Isa itong atake sa batayang karapatan ng mamamayan na magpahayag at magprotesta laban sa pagsasamantala at pang-aapi,” the statement read.
This is the second set of charges Adonis faces in relation to the Mayo Uno protests. Authorities have already filed charges against him and several fellow union leaders for allegedly violating Batas Pambansa 880, or the Public Assembly Act of 1985, which regulates peaceful rallies, demonstrations and public petitions in the Philippines.
In a separate video released by KMU on 13 August, Adonis addressed the arrest warrant in a public statement.
“Ngayong araw tinangka ako arestuhin ng Philippine National Police,” he said.
Adonis noted that on 13 August 1982, the first KMU chairperson, Felixberto “Ka Bert” Olalia Sr., was also arrested by the police.
He said he was issued a warrant simply because he participated in the Labor Day protest.
“Dala natin ang panawagan na dapat itaas ang sahod ng mga manggagawa sa buong bansa, [1,200 pesos] kada araw,” Adonis said, as he listed the other advocacies he raised during the protest, including lower prices of essential goods, land distribution for farmers and permanent employment status for public and private workers.
“‘Yun po ang dahilan kung bakit sila gumawa ng mga gawa-gawang kaso sa akin at nag-issue ang korte ng warrant of arrest,” he claimed.
“Dahil praning si [President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos], takot sa mamamayan, takot sa manggagawa, ‘no? Praning ang pulis, pikon ang mga pulis,” Adonis added.
“Hindi niyo ako mapapatahimik, tuloy-tuloy ang laban para sa interes ng mga manggagawa,” he said.
Meanwhile, progressive groups have expressed support for Adonis and Ruiz in multiple social media posts, raising funds for bail and legal defense.