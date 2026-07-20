Building on the successful pilot implementation of the K2k initiative earlier this year in selected regions, the JMC formalizes the continued rollout of the expanded program to reach more returning OFWs nationwide.

Through the partnership, OFWs and their families will gain greater access to industry-responsive training, digital and technical skills development, competency assessment and certification, job matching, and other reintegration services that enhance employability and support long-term economic resilience.

"The K2K initiative demonstrates our commitment to empowering returning OFWs with the skills, opportunities, and government support they need to successfully reintegrate into the Philippine economy," said DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.

"Under the directive of the President, we are creating a stronger pathway to decent employment and sustainable livelihoods for our modern-day heroes and their families," Cacdac added. NEIL ALCOBER