A sudden landslide triggered by heavy monsoon rains struck Purok 2, Guisad Surong in Baguio City, burying three houses and trapping 13 occupants under mud and debris. Responders rescued three survivors, while search and retrieval operations ultimately confirmed 10 fatalities at the site.

The disaster displaced over 20 families, who were evacuated to temporary shelters at the barangay hall and nearby Baguio International Academy (BIA). City officials and social welfare agencies have since shifted focus to providing relief goods, securing financial assistance, and planning permanent safety measures for the slope.

Magalong said they are determining proper engineering solutions required to mitigate future slope failures.

The mayor said displaced families will receive rental support and financial assistance, confirming that there are ongoing discussions with national cabinet secretaries to secure government aid for the affected residents.

Despite the localized disaster, the city government has not declared a new state of calamity. Magalong said that there is no need, as the country is still under national emergency because of the energy crisis and appropriate measures are being implemented.

Magalong assured the public that Baguio City maintains sufficient local funds and resources to respond to the situation, care for displaced families, and manage the immediate aftermath of the incident without relying on an emergency declaration.