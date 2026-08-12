“It would be best that he focuses his defense on proving his innocence rather than dragging our work as legislators into their mess. He even dragged Senator Robin into this,” Go said in a manifestation at the Senate.

Go questioned what specific list Bonoan was referring to, saying he was certain his office had not submitted one to Bernardo.

“If one of his undersecretaries submitted to him a list of projects supposedly coming from a senator’s office, what list was he referring to? Because I am certain that we did not submit any list to Usec. Bernardo,” Go said.

He acknowledged, however, that coordination between legislators and executive agencies was normal, particularly in monitoring government projects and following up requests from local communities.

Go said his office regularly contacts government departments over delayed or unfinished projects, particularly in remote and lower-income municipalities.

He also cited the Senate’s oversight role over laws and the annual national budget, including continuing projects implemented by the DPWH.

Such coordination, he stressed, should not automatically be linked to flood control anomalies or corruption.

“Before putting color into the mention of my name and Senator Robin’s in his testimony, proper context should be provided because, from then until now, we have had no other objective but to work and serve our people, especially those in need,” Go said.

Bonoan testified that senators had access to at least P500 million each in “leadership funds” for priority projects, while chairpersons of major committees could have allocations of at least P1 billion.

According to Bonoan, senators did not directly approach him regarding projects. Requests were instead coursed through their staff or DPWH officials, including undersecretaries for operations such as Bernardo.

Go maintained that he had been among the “less privileged” senators in terms of project releases over the past three years because of his association with the Duterte administration.

He claimed some projects included in the 2024, 2025 and 2026 budgets had yet to receive funding despite passing through the regular budget process.

Go said he would continue supporting investigations into alleged corruption involving flood control projects but called for accountability without political considerations.

“I also want justice in this flood control scandal. Hold accountable those who should be held accountable, without political color,” he said. “The truth must come out and prevail.”