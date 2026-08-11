“Through this festival, we are bringing all brands and businesses under the Araneta Group together in a celebration that showcases great food while encouraging conversations about sustainability, food security, and the importance of preserving Filipino culinary traditions,” Araneta City Vice President for Marketing Marjorie Go said.

The centerpiece is the Farmers Market Culinary Showdown: Seafood Edition on 22 August, where chefs and culinary students will compete in market-to-kitchen challenges while promoting responsible seafood sourcing.

Other activities include Pizza Hut’s Shrimp Supreme Pizza, the “Sea-nema: A Reel Catch” screenings at Gateway Cineplex 18 beginning 17 August, and an Omakase Wine Dinner by Japanese chef Masaki Watanabe at World Cellar on 20 August.

Ibis Styles Manila will offer its “A Fin-Tastic Feast,” while Novotel Manila will hold its “Plates for the Planet Feast” on 29 August.

Select restaurants will also roll out seafood dishes, discounts and promotions throughout the month under the “Hunt the SEA-ty” campaign.

The Seafood Festival is the first in a planned series of month-long themed festivals at Araneta City.