For FW26, the global superstar joins Champion’s new generation of True Champions—where sport, fashion and self-expression collide.

There are athletes. There are artists. And then there are the people who make an entire generation rethink what it means to have influence.

V of BTS belongs firmly in the latter category.

Now, the global icon is bringing that cultural pull to Champion as the face of the American athletic and lifestyle brand’s new True Champion campaign. For its FW26 chapter, Champion is moving beyond the conventional language of sport to celebrate a new kind of power: individuality, creativity and the ability to leave a mark simply by being yourself.

It makes V a particularly fitting face for the campaign.

His influence has never stopped at music. Over the years, V has developed a visual identity that feels entirely his own—part classic, part unexpected, effortlessly polished but never overly calculated. His approach to fashion has become an extension of his artistic personality, making him one of the most closely watched figures at the intersection of music and style.

In other words: V doesn't just wear clothes. He gives them a mood.

That sensibility sits at the center of True Champion, Champion's latest statement on what its brand identity can look like in 2026. The campaign brings together a global cast of athletes, musicians and creators whose influence stretches across disciplines and whose identities cannot be reduced to a single lane.

"True Champion represents a new chapter for Champion and the values that continue to define our brand," said Stefani Fleurant, EVP, Marketing, Sport & Lifestyle at Authentic. "V's creative vision, global influence and genuine connection with his audience make him a natural partner for Champion. Together with an incredible cast of athletes, artists and creators, this campaign celebrates the many ways people inspire others through who they are and the incredible talent they bring to the world."

Joining V in the FW26 campaign are Romeo Beckham, SOFI TUKKER, Kyle Kuzma, Danna Paola, Megan Keller, Bella Sims and Jaalen Best. It's a lineup that feels less like a traditional brand roster and more like a snapshot of contemporary culture—where the boundaries between the basketball court, the runway, the recording studio and the internet are increasingly blurred.

And that is precisely the point.

Champion's latest campaign is interested in the people who exist in that in-between space. The athletes who have become fashion references. The musicians who influence the way an audience dresses. The creators whose personal aesthetic becomes as recognizable as their work.

V has been navigating that space for years.

His global reach gives the campaign immediate scale, but it is his individuality that makes the partnership feel culturally relevant. In an era of hyper-curated aesthetics and rapidly changing microtrends, personal style has become less about following a single look and more about knowing what feels unmistakably yours.

That is the energy behind True Champion.

Champion's latest evolution isn't asking who can win the biggest trophy. It's asking who can create something that lasts after the applause fades.

For FW26, V is making a compelling case that the answer can be the person who simply knows exactly who they are.