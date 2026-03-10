BJMP defends consultations on planned Baguio City Jail in Barangay San Luis

The agency also confirmed that all necessary permits and regulatory clearances have been secured to proceed with the development.

Recently, a group of residents from Barangay San Luis organized protests opposing the construction. The protesters raised concerns over the potential impact on community safety and the possible strain on local resources.

Some residents argued that the presence of a high-security facility in a residential area could affect property values and the peace of mind of those living in the immediate vicinity.

The BJMP emphasized its commitment to transparency throughout the process to ensure that the welfare of the community is considered while fulfilling the need for improved correctional infrastructure.