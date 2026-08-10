



“Isa rin pong factor diyan per our report po noong aming mga tauhan ay yung ginawa pong kalsada. Medyo lumiit daw po yung river po, ginawa pong kalsada along the banks noong particular river na yun,” Artes said during a press briefing.



The restricted waterway, combined with high tide, delayed the outflow of floodwaters and contributed to the flooding in the area, he said.



“Kaya po medyo bumabagal po yung daloy ng tubig at pag nasamahan po po ng high tide, hindi po talaga kaagad makalabas,” Artes explained.



To address the flooding problem, Artes said the MMDA is considering additional infrastructure, including a proposed gate and pumping station, to improve water management in the area.



He said authorities are also evaluating existing structures to determine whether they remain functional or need to be removed.



“Kung kaya pang pagganahin o masaserve yung purpose, pagganahin daw po niya pero kung hindi po ay gigibain na po ito,” Artes said.



Despite the flooding in Las Piñas and other parts of Metro Manila, Artes said the region experienced an improvement in flood conditions during the recent Habagat rains compared with previous weather disturbances.



He said several flood-prone areas that previously experienced severe inundation recorded lower water levels, with some roads reaching only gutter-deep flooding.



Artes added that the CAMANAVA area, covering Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela, experienced only limited flooding despite the volume of rainfall.



“Kung titignan niyo nga po yung volume ng ulan na bumagsak sa Metro Manila, kasama pa po diyan yung galing upstream, yung nagagaling sa Marikina Watershed,” Artes said.



He attributed the improvement to the government’s flood mitigation efforts under the “Oplan Kontra Baha” program. “Yun po siguro ay epekto noong ating malawakang Oplan Kontra Baha,” Artes said.###

