



"Planuhin ang biyahe, mag-ingat sa pagmamaneho, at manatiling nakatutok sa mahahalagang impormasyon kaugnay sa lagay ng panahon.," the MMDA said in its advisory.



Flooding was reported in several areas across Metro Manila as of noon, according to the MMDA Metro Manila Flood Control Information Center.



In Manila City, gutter-deep flooding was reported along the Taft-Quirino station walkway and a section of Roxas Boulevard Service Road from Pedro Gil to Salas in Ermita. Both areas remained passable to all vehicles.



In Valenzuela City, flooding was reported near the 3S Center and Toyota Dalandanan, although roads remained passable. A portion of MacArthur Highway from Hermoso Street to Bernardo, fronting Goodyear, Toyota, and the 3S Center, was not passable to light vehicles after floodwaters reached half-tire depth.



Several roads in Malabon City also recorded gutter-deep flooding, including Maysilo-M.H. Del Pilar, M.H. Del Pilar Street in Tatawid, San Agustin-Rizal Avenue Extension, and Don Basilio-Bautista in Barangay Hulong Duhat. The roads remained open to all types of vehicles.###

