Marcos Alvarez Road in Las Piñas was among the worst-hit areas, with knee-deep floodwaters along the stretch from Las Piñas City Wonderland to Savemore, making it impassable to light vehicles.

In Parañaque, water reached half-tire depth along Ninoy Aquino Avenue near Oyster Plaza, also making the area impassable to light vehicles.

On Dr. A. Santos Avenue in Barangay San Dionisio, flooding reached above gutter level in front of SM Sucat northbound, although all types of vehicles remained able to pass. The southbound portion was reported impassable to all vehicles.

Malabon also reported half-tire-deep flooding along M.H. del Pilar Street in Maysilo, which was not passable to light vehicles. Other flooded portions of the city remained passable, including M.H. del Pilar Street in Tatawid, Maysilo-Yanga and Don Basilio Bautista in Hulong Duhat.

In Quezon City, flooding reached gutter depth along BIR Road corner Quezon Avenue eastbound and EDSA-West Avenue northbound. EDSA-North Avenue northbound had half-gutter-deep flooding. Flooding along A. Bonifacio near Ayala Malls Southbound, EDSA-Balintawak northbound and EDSA-Central northbound had already subsided.

Several roads in Manila also remained flooded, including Roxas Boulevard-Pedro Gil service road, United Nations Avenue-Taft Avenue, Taft Avenue-Quirino Avenue, and portions of Taft Avenue near General Malvar, Escoda, P. Faura and the National Bureau of Investigation.

Water along the Taft Avenue sections near General Malvar, Escoda and the NBI reached about 8 inches, but the roads remained passable to all types of vehicles.

Flooding in Pasay reached gutter depth at the Roxas Heritage and Roxas-EDSA intersections, while F. Ortigas Avenue corner Boni Avenue in Mandaluyong remained passable to all vehicles.

The MMDA said some previously flooded areas had already seen water levels subside, but advised motorists to monitor updates as rainfall continued.

The flooding came as the southwest monsoon continued to bring heavy rains over parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila. PAGASA said the habagat would continue to affect parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Sunday. ###