China doesn’t want war

Everyone in Manila is terrified China will invade tomorrow.

Missiles. Amphibious landings. Nanking raping our women. World War 3. Very dramatic.

Then you look at this Iran war and it reveals something interesting.

America learned something expensive in Iraq and Afghanistan. Occupying countries is terrible business. So now they fight differently. Drones. Cyber-attacks. Missiles. Spec ops. Local allies doing the boots on the ground.

Very efficient. Smart war. Cheap war. Fast.

Something explodes in the West Philippine Sea — that’s the model. Missiles from ships you can’t see. Drones you can’t swat. Subs you can’t find.

Look at Israel. Not NATO. Not treaty-bound like the Philippines. Missiles fly, and guess what? America shows up anyway. To hell with the UN, ASEAN.

Imagine the signal to a country Washington actually signed up.

Meanwhile, China has its own tell.

Beijing loves the image of being the great counterweight to Washington. Big condemnations. Very loud. But when missiles started flying near Iran, where Beijing buys its oil, suddenly. “Let us all return to dialogue.”

Very calm. Diplomatic. Very “please don’t close the sea lanes.” The wolf howls, but only where the tankers are safe.

China’s real nightmare isn’t losing. It’s chaos. China runs on trade. Ships. Containers. Oil tankers. Supply chains. Global order. They’re the biggest exporter on earth. All those “Made in China” boxes sail across shipping lanes mostly protected by the US Navy. The system they complain about is the same one delivering their packages. Awkward.

Beijing often prefers controlled tension, not uncontrolled war. Filipinos — we’re very confused. “If China is so cautious, why bully the Philippines? Why the water cannons? Lasers? The ramming boats?”

China wants ownership without war. If China invaded our islands with missiles and troops? Boom. Iran Part 2. Treaty activated. Suddenly the Philippines isn’t alone. Japan’s watching. Australia. Pete Hegseth arrives with a lot of hardware and a very bad attitude.

So China does something much smarter. They creep. Not the navy. Coast guard. White ships, not gray ships. Technically “civilian.” Practically very aggressive. Ugly. But not technically war.

And every time they do it, something fascinating happens: nothing. And China learns something every single time. How much pressure can they apply without consequences?

It’s like a neighbor slowly moving the fence into your yard. One inch. Another inch; one day you wake up and say, “This used to be my land.” The neighbor says, “Really? Looks like my fence has always been here.”

That’s the West Philippine Sea strategy. It’s not just us. Malaysia. Vietnam. Taiwan. Japan’s Senkaku Islands.

Constant, irritating, relentless pressure. Too annoying to ignore. But never big enough to trigger alliances and drag bigger forces.

Beijing is optimized for pressure. Pressure that slowly changes facts. Because China doesn’t want to end the world. It wants to sell it things.