Catriona Gray says she is dating non-showbiz man

Gray also opened up about the difficult end of her engagement to Milby.

The couple announced their engagement in 2023, but the relationship eventually ended months later.

“There was a point in our relationship where I think he just realized that he wasn’t ready to take it to the stage of commitment that we thought we are on. ’Cause he had proposed, and then a few months later, [he] realized hindi pala siya ready,” she recalled.

The realization came as a shock for the beauty queen.

“That was very hurtful for me, and I was really blindsided at that time. And I really tried to make it work, I was willing to adjust, ’cause siguro, when you love someone, you’re willing to understand them,” she said.

Eventually, Gray said she realized uncertainty itself could already be an answer.

“Pero it got to a point na at that age, and what we’ve been through, kung hindi ka pa rin sure, I think that’s an answer already,” she added.

Choosing herself

Gray said walking away from the relationship was painful but necessary for her well-being.

“I realized that I needed to choose myself in that moment, ‘cause I had already given so much in trying to adjust,” she said.

She also spoke about her long-held desire to build a family one day.

“As a woman, I wanna have a family, I wanna get married, and I’d love to be a mom one day, so I really want a partner who values me and sees that future with me too. Ayokong mag-wait around for someone to figure out,” she explained.

Healing and rediscovery

After the breakup, Gray focused on rebuilding her life and emotional health.

She said therapy played a key role in her healing journey.

“Honestly, now, I’m so much better. I went to therapy for two years, I became so close with my core group, my friends, my family in a way that I don’t think I had before. So it’s just been a really healing journey, I feel like I came back home to myself, so the version of me now, I’m the healthiest I’ve ever been,” she said.

Gray said the experience helped her find meaning in the pain she once struggled to understand.

“And so, in a way, I see the blessing in the hurt. And a year, or two years ago, I couldn’t even say that,” she said.

Now in a healthier place emotionally, Gray said her relationships with those closest to her have also deepened.

Opening her heart again

With a renewed sense of self and a new relationship beginning quietly, Gray said she remains hopeful about love.

Though she has chosen to keep her new partner away from the spotlight, her outlook remains unchanged.

“I definitely believe in love. I think if you have a bad experience with a guy or two, you shouldn’t allow that to reframe or change how you see love. ‘Cause I think love is beautiful. And I feel like God’s will for us is to find someone to be married with and to have love with. And so if it’s not yet good, God’s not yet finished,” she said.