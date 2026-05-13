Ex-NBA player loses battle with cancer

“Jason changed lives in unexpected ways and was an inspiration to all who knew him and to those who admired him from afar.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers over the past eight months and for the exceptional medical care Jason received from his doctors and nurses. Our family will miss him dearly.”

Collins, 47, had revealed in a brief statement in September that he was undergoing treatment for a brain tumor and in December told ESPN that he had been diagnosed with a “multiforme” glioblastoma that was growing quickly.

He said that with the support of his husband, Brunson Green, and other friends and family he began treatment with medication followed by radiation and chemotherapy, opting to pursue innovative treatment in Singapore.