Unholy father

In the incident featured in the program Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho (KMJS)on GMA network, Sophia (not her real name) was met by the show’s staff inside the Palimbang police station where she was complaining that angry family members of “Ali” beat her and hit her in the torso with a gun.

Sophia told KMJS that she met Ali online and they fell in love. She said she revealed her orientation to Ali and he accepted her.

When Ali took her home, his family did not want them to live together as it was against their religion, so they arranged the couple’s marriage. Members of Ali’s family started suspecting that Sophia was gay after the wedding, prompting her to admit her real orientation.

When interviewed by KMJS, Ali denied knowing that Sophia was gay.

Meanwhile, a calendar featuring handsome priests is a popular souvenir sold to tourists in Rome, Italy.

Called “Calendario Romano,” the calendar features photographs of priests for each month. It is sold for 10 euros in souvenir kiosks around Rome, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

However, one of the priests, Giovanni Galizia, is actually a 39-year-old flight attendant instructor, AFP reported. His photo in the calendar was taken when he was 17.

Galizia told Repubblica daily in an interview on 18 May that he was never a priest and that the other priests in the calendar could also be fake.

According to Galizia, his photo was taken in 2004 by a photographer who asked him to pose as a priest and he had a priest’s habit with him. The teen agreed and the photo was taken in Palermo.