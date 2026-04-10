Heart chooses purpose over spotlight

Actress and style icon Heart Evangelista is choosing to step away from the spotlight of recognition, emphasizing purpose over publicity as she opened up about her personal life in a recent interview.
Speaking on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, Evangelista addressed her quiet support for comedian Ate Gay, whose battle with cancer brought unexpected attention to her private act of generosity.
“Actually, nagulat ako na binanggit niya (Ate Gay). Kasi we’ve never met, like, after, and never kami nag-usap talaga. Trivia, ’yung sinabi niyang nag-usap kami, kausap niya ’yung assistant ko tapos after that, kinausap niya ako. Gusto lang niyang magpasalamat, pero hindi niya alam na ako ’yun.
Kasi, Tito Boy, for me, it’s sad but I’ve not given so much thought of it, but there’s always going to be color in whatever we do as public people. But my points in heaven are far more important… Pero salamat din kasi iba rin pala marinig na nagpapasalamat sa iyo ‘yung tao, kasi most of the time people don’t really know it’s me.”
Beyond philanthropy, Evangelista also spoke about reconnecting with actress Angelica Panganiban, describing their friendship as deeply sentimental and rooted in shared memories.
“I’m so happy na okay kami (Angelica Panganiban) kasi gano’n ako magmahal, naiyak naman ako, gano’n ako magmahal ng kaibigan… Hindi ako nagbago.”
She also reflected on her relationship with her mother, Cecilia Ongpauco, underscoring the value of time and family.
“Thank you for loving me so much… Time is priceless talaga. It is priceless.”
Evangelista admitted that seeing her mother age has been difficult, recalling moments that made her realize the passing of time.
“Hindi ko talaga ma-imagine na bakit siya nahihirapan maglakad? Bakit siya napapagod? ‘Di ba hindi siya gano’n? … Iyak talaga ako nang iyak kasi na-realize ko na tumatanda na siya.”
The actress also discussed the realities of being a digital influencer, describing the balance between authenticity and curated content.
“Mahirap talaga siya kasi hindi lahat nakakaintindi ng trabaho mo. Because, ‘yung trabaho mo is to sell a dream, is to sell a lifestyle…”
Through it all, Evangelista said her mother remained her anchor, especially during moments of self-doubt.
“And I’m there to work. So, I really need my mom to talagang parang, ‘Anak, gawin mo ’to…’ You know, to remind me of my worth. And it worked!”