Heart chooses purpose over spotlight

Beyond philanthropy, Evangelista also spoke about reconnecting with actress Angelica Panganiban, describing their friendship as deeply sentimental and rooted in shared memories.

“I’m so happy na okay kami (Angelica Panganiban) kasi gano’n ako magmahal, naiyak naman ako, gano’n ako magmahal ng kaibigan… Hindi ako nagbago.”

She also reflected on her relationship with her mother, Cecilia Ongpauco, underscoring the value of time and family.

“Thank you for loving me so much… Time is priceless talaga. It is priceless.”

Evangelista admitted that seeing her mother age has been difficult, recalling moments that made her realize the passing of time.

“Hindi ko talaga ma-imagine na bakit siya nahihirapan maglakad? Bakit siya napapagod? ‘Di ba hindi siya gano’n? … Iyak talaga ako nang iyak kasi na-realize ko na tumatanda na siya.”

The actress also discussed the realities of being a digital influencer, describing the balance between authenticity and curated content.

“Mahirap talaga siya kasi hindi lahat nakakaintindi ng trabaho mo. Because, ‘yung trabaho mo is to sell a dream, is to sell a lifestyle…”

Through it all, Evangelista said her mother remained her anchor, especially during moments of self-doubt.

“And I’m there to work. So, I really need my mom to talagang parang, ‘Anak, gawin mo ’to…’ You know, to remind me of my worth. And it worked!”