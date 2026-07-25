Philippine Army troops from the 28th Infantry (Kamagong) Battalion of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division have been deployed to support security operations for the 2026 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliamentary Elections after successfully completing the Battalion Evaluation and Certification Program (BECP), which validated the unit's operational readiness and mission capability.

Major General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, presided over the battalion's send-off ceremony and the closing of the BECP at the unit's temporary headquarters in Sitio Estremos, Barangay Poblacion, Magpet, Cotabato, on 24 July 2026.

Led by Lieutenant Colonel Elben Naval, commanding officer of the 28th Infantry Battalion, the Kamagong troopers will augment the Armed Forces of the Philippines' election security operations in the BARMM. Their deployment follows the successful completion of the BECP, which validated the battalion's combat readiness and operational capability. The deployment supports the AFP's commitment to helping ensure peaceful, orderly, safe, and credible parliamentary elections.