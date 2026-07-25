Philippine Army troops from the 28th Infantry (Kamagong) Battalion of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division have been deployed to support security operations for the 2026 Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Parliamentary Elections after successfully completing the Battalion Evaluation and Certification Program (BECP), which validated the unit's operational readiness and mission capability.
Major General Alvin Luzon, commander of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, presided over the battalion's send-off ceremony and the closing of the BECP at the unit's temporary headquarters in Sitio Estremos, Barangay Poblacion, Magpet, Cotabato, on 24 July 2026.
Led by Lieutenant Colonel Elben Naval, commanding officer of the 28th Infantry Battalion, the Kamagong troopers will augment the Armed Forces of the Philippines' election security operations in the BARMM. Their deployment follows the successful completion of the BECP, which validated the battalion's combat readiness and operational capability. The deployment supports the AFP's commitment to helping ensure peaceful, orderly, safe, and credible parliamentary elections.
In his message, Major General Luzon commended the battalion for attaining mission readiness and reminded the troops of the significance of the task entrusted to them.
"The successful completion of the Battalion Evaluation and Certification Program gives us confidence that our soldiers are fully prepared for the mission ahead. As you deploy to support the BARMM Parliamentary Elections, you carry the responsibility of helping ensure a secure environment where every eligible voter can freely exercise the right of suffrage. Remain professional, politically non-partisan, and steadfast in upholding the Constitution, the rule of law, and the trust reposed upon us by the Filipino people," Luzon said.
Luzon said the deployment of the 28th Infantry Battalion reflects the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division's unwavering commitment to maintaining mission-ready forces capable of supporting election security operations and fulfilling the Armed Forces of the Philippines' constitutional mandate to help ensure a peaceful, orderly, safe, and credible electoral process.