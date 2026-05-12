KDLex no more

The statement stressed that “what KDLex shared was genuine” and that “the happiness and memories they gave all of us will always be cherished.”

The group also thanked the Sweethearts for “every moment of love, support, laughter, edits, trends, patience and understanding” they gave the pair through the years.

Ilacad immediately reacted to the official statement with a message of gratitude to fans.

“I am truly grateful to all the Sweethearts — more than you will ever know. I will forever cherish and remember everything you have done for me and KD from the very beginning: the sacrifices, the heartaches, the laughter, and all the beautiful memories and bondings we shared together,” she wrote.

In the latter part of her message, Ilacad also expressed respect for “who you choose to support, as long as RESPECT REMAINS.”

“I will continue to love and appreciate all of you. Thank you for all the love, unwavering support and kindness you have given me and KD. We will always carry that in our hearts,” she added.