BGYO Gelo, Alexa Ilacad lead vertical drama ‘The Chambermaid’s Daughter’

ABS-CBN Studios is making its entry into vertical storytelling with its first-ever microdrama, The Chambermaid’s Daughter, streaming on iWant beginning 30 April.

Fronting the series are Gelo Rivera and Alexa Ilacad, who team up for the first time as an on-screen pair in a romance-driven story designed for mobile viewing.

The drama centers on Hannah Montano (Ilacad), a hotel chambermaid whose quiet routine is disrupted when she is chosen by Korean executive Daniel Jeon (Rivera) as his private Tagalog translator. What starts as a straightforward assignment soon unfolds into a deeply personal journey that leads Hannah into an unfamiliar world far from her everyday life.

As Hannah and Daniel navigate professional boundaries and personal struggles, their connection gradually evolves into an unexpected romance shaped by trust, tension, and emotional discovery.

The series also highlights ABS-CBN Studios’ shift toward short-form, vertical storytelling, aligning with the growing demand for quick, mobile-first entertainment on iWant.

To mark its premiere, the first five episodes will be available for free on the iWant app and official social media channels, while Episodes 6 to 30 will be offered exclusively through subscription, starting at P35 per month in the Philippines and USD 12.99 in the United States.