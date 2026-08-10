

The affected areas included parts of Metro Manila and provinces in Luzon and Visayas that experienced heavy rains, flooding, and possible landslides.



DepEd also reported damage to school facilities following the weather disturbances. Its rapid damage assessment showed 3,924 damaged classrooms, including 751 totally damaged, 818 with major damage, and 2,355 with minor damage.



The department said it was processing funds for cleanup and repairs, including P20.418 million for cleanup and clearing operations in 722 affected schools and P115.395 million for minor repairs of 2,355 classrooms.



Meanwhile, DepEd activated its Education in Emergencies framework and reminded schools to apply its 4H protocol — Hinto, Hinga, Hinay, and Hayo — in deciding how learning activities should proceed during emergencies.



Education Secretary Sonny Angara said schools should consider safety conditions, available resources, and the situation of learners and teachers when determining learning arrangements.



“Kapag malakas ang ulan, baha ang daan, o may risk sa safety ng learners at teachers, hindi puwedeng one-size-fits-all ang decision,” Angara said.



Under the framework, Hinto applies when conditions are unsafe and require the suspension of academic activities. Hinga allows learners and personnel time to recover from disruptions through support activities such as well-being checks and psychosocial interventions.



Hinay allows adjusted learning delivery, including synchronous or asynchronous classes, when learning can continue despite disruptions.



Hayo is implemented once normal conditions return and regular classes can resume.



DepEd said schools that shifted to alternative learning modes because of the rains may consider these arrangements under the Hinay level, provided that learners and teachers remain safe and academic requirements are adjusted.



The department also reported that 52 schools are being used as evacuation centers, with 239 classrooms accommodating 1,057 families.



The largest number of classrooms used for evacuation was recorded in CALABARZON with 614, followed by Central Luzon with 336.



DepEd reminded schools to coordinate with local government units and disaster risk reduction offices, maintain communication lines with families, and adjust academic requirements in areas affected by weather disruptions.



The agency said regional and schools division offices will continue monitoring the effects of the habagat and Tropical Cyclone Maymay, including flooding, landslides, and further damage to schools.###

