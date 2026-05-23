DoH pushes expanded prenatal care

TACLOBAN CITY — The Department of Health (DoH) in Eastern Visayas is pushing for enhanced maternal healthcare services for pregnant women in an effort to reduce maternal and newborn deaths in the region.

DoH-8 recently convened the Regional Implementation Team (RIT) to discuss strategies for launching an aggressive maternal healthcare initiative, including doubling the recommended number of prenatal checkups for pregnant women.

Under the strategy, DoH-8 aims that by the end of the year, at least 60 percent of expectant mothers will complete eight antenatal care (ANC) visits instead of the usual four during pregnancy.