DoH pushes expanded prenatal care

TACLOBAN CITY — The Department of Health (DoH) in Eastern Visayas is pushing for enhanced maternal healthcare services for pregnant women in an effort to reduce maternal and newborn deaths in the region.
DoH-8 recently convened the Regional Implementation Team (RIT) to discuss strategies for launching an aggressive maternal healthcare initiative, including doubling the recommended number of prenatal checkups for pregnant women.
Under the strategy, DoH-8 aims that by the end of the year, at least 60 percent of expectant mothers will complete eight antenatal care (ANC) visits instead of the usual four during pregnancy.
The recently released 2025 National Demographic and Health Survey by the Philippine Statistics Authority regional office showed that 87.4 percent of women aged 15 to 49 who gave birth within two years before the survey had four or more ANC visits.
The same survey also found that 93 percent of these women received antenatal care from skilled healthcare providers such as doctors, nurses, or midwives.
Health officials said the expanded program is expected to improve the early detection and management of pregnancy-related complications, including gestational hypertension, severe anemia, and fetal distress.
Leo Erner, focal person of the Regional Adolescent Health and Development program, said the initiative will integrate digital innovations such as automated SMS reminders, mobile health applications, and upgraded electronic medical records systems to track patient compliance and improve continuity of care.
Community-based interventions and incentives are also being introduced to encourage pregnant women to complete their prenatal visits.
To prepare health workers for the rollout of the program, the DoH regional office will conduct orientation and training sessions in Tacloban City in June 2026. The training aims to equip medical personnel with updated digital patient tracking systems and follow-up care protocols designed to prevent pregnant women from dropping out of the healthcare system.