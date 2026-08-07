Matibag saids investigators have uncovered evidence indicating that members of the law firm allegedly agreed to prepare affidavits that would be used by women supposedly involved in the scheme before filing complaints and holding a press conference.

“In truth we already know many things about it. There is known law firm that is involved here, wherein they will prepare the affidavit allegedly by the girls that they will expose to file charges and hold a press conference,” said Matibag.

When asked how many lawyers are involved in the supposed scheme to trap Recto, Matibag replied, “Apat po.”

He said the bureau would require the lawyers to appear before investigators to explain their alleged participation in the case.

“We will send subpoenas to these lawyers,” Matibag said.

He added that he had already ordered the preparation of the subpoenas, which are expected to be issued for next week’s hearings.

“Today the subpoena will be readied in order for them to be subpoenaed,”: he said.

On the other hand, the NBI has scheduled the 11 August appearances of former Negros congressman Jacinto “Jing” Paras and Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste, whose earlier invitations were reset.

The bureau stressed that the investigation remains in its case-building stage and that Paras and Leviste have not yet been designated as respondents or persons of interest but are currently considered “resource speakers.”